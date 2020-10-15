iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Up 252.2% in September

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the September 15th total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,764,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $86.80.

