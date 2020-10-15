iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $507,000.

Shares of SUSC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,621. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

