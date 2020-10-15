iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 458.8% in September

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 458.8% from the September 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.68 on Thursday. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,677. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

