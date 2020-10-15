iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock to Split on Monday, October 19th (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

IVW stock opened at $241.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $250.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

