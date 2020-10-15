iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, October 19th

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, October 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $188.31 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

