Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives $8.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 125.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Iteris by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

