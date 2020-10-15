Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Down 68.0% in September

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 471.04% and a negative return on equity of 419.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

