James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

JHX opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.19.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.