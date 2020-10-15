James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $50.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,750. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 938.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 172,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

