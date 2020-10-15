Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Neutral

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.16. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after buying an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.