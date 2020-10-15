JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €15.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.27).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC stock opened at €14.38 ($16.92) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.80.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.