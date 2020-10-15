Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.31.

ESS opened at $206.89 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

