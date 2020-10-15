Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $8.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $38.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.92.

BLK stock opened at $639.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.91 and a 200 day moving average of $539.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $646.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

