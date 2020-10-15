Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Boc Hong Kong from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

BHKLY stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Boc Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

