Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HANG SENG BK LT/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.56. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

