Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Coca-Cola Co (The)’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

