Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hoya Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hoya in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

HOCPY stock opened at $117.92 on Thursday. Hoya has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

