Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UGI Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI opened at $34.25 on Thursday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 388,787 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 111.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after acquiring an additional 374,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at $8,517,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

