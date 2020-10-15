Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for China Telecom in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Telecom’s FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS.
Shares of CHA opened at $31.18 on Thursday. China Telecom has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About China Telecom
China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.