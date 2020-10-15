Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for China Telecom in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Telecom’s FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Shares of CHA opened at $31.18 on Thursday. China Telecom has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in China Telecom by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Telecom by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

