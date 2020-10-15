Jefferies Financial Group Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $138.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

