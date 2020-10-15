Jefferies Financial Group Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $138.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.
In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.