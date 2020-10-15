Jefferies Financial Group Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $47.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAR. ValuEngine cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

PAR Technology stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.52. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 111.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 259.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

