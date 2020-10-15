Jefferies Financial Group Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $335.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.64.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,636,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.