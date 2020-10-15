Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.89. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

