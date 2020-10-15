JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

