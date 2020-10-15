JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.