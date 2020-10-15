JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.43.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

