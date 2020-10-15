JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

