JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

