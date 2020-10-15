JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FROG. William Blair initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Shares of FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

