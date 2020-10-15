JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

