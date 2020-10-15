JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $90.80.
About JFrog
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.