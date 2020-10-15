Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

