Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,653. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

