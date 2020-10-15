Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JOUT has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $888.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $167,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,748 shares of company stock worth $587,092. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.