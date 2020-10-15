JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.48 ($19.39).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour stock opened at €14.01 ($16.48) on Monday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.77.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.