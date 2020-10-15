JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €38.60 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.55 ($54.77).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.