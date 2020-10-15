JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $25.33 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.