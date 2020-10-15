JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

