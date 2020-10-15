JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.80 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.51.

JPM stock opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 311,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

