Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) (ETR:JUN3) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.44 ($27.57).

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JUN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.28 and its 200 day moving average is €21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €10.06 ($11.84) and a fifty-two week high of €34.80 ($40.94).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

