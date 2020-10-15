Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Shares Gap Down to $195.00

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $195.00, but opened at $180.00. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 8,849 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

