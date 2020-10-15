Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on November 13th

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

