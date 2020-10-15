Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KALU opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $979.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

