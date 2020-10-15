Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.19. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.48.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

