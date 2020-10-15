KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.64 on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.