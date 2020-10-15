KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

KBR has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

KBR opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

