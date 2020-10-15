Kcash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.39 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $22.97 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

