Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

Shares of STM opened at €49.96 ($58.78) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

