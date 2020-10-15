Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €146.85 ($172.76) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.08. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

