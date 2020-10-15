Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.79 ($102.10).

FRA HEN3 opened at €92.68 ($109.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.99. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

