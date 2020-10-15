Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€94.00” Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.33 ($105.10).

DRW3 stock opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a one year high of €108.50 ($127.65). The stock has a market cap of $632.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.07.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

